The potential for duck meat exports to the Southeast Asia is significant according to Joel Lim from Irish Duck Asia (IDC).

For many people, Duck is not a staple, but within many Asian countries duck meat is consumed on a regular basis.

Although the current trade mission to Malaysia and the Philippines has a significant focus on pigmeat, duck meat also appears to be up for discussion.

Duck meat

Lim works as a agent for Silver Hill Duck in Asia – the Co. Monaghan based company was set up in 1962.

The company exports around 70% of the duck it processes, supplying duck and duck products to over 20 countries worldwide including the UK, Holland, Germany, the United Arab Emeriates (UAE), Singapore and Hong Kong.

Currently Silver Hill Duck processes around four million birds annually or 80,000-90,000/week.

A plant expansion which is expected to take up to 18 months to complete, will see the company double its process capacity to eight million birds annually, with almost all of this increase in production planned for the Asian market and some going to the Middle East.

Lim expects that for Malaysia alone, there is potential to have a duck meat export market worth around €10 million.

Malaysia

Duck entering the Malaysian market would need Halal certification, which Lim said has been a five-year process for Silver Hill Duck to have its facility audited by the Malaysian authority.

Approval from the audit process has been achieved, with a health certificate now the only remaining requirement he explained to Agriland.

The issue currently is around avian influenza (bird flu); the Malaysian government requires that there have been no cases within the last 12 months.

But work is ongoing to allow for a clause which would see duck meat enter the Malaysian market, similar to the rules that are currently in place for Singapore.

This allows for duck meat to be sold into the market, but the farm must be bird-flu-free for at least three months and be 10km from an infected farm.

Trade mission

Lobbying is ongoing for this and according to Lim is a significant part of the agenda on the trade mission to Malaysia being lead by Minister of State, Martin Heydon.

Once a health certificate has been secured, Lim said that IDC will immediately begin suppling duck meat to the Malaysian market.

Irish duck is in demand among Malaysian customers, through their knowledge of the product from London and Singapore.

Lim said that these customers are just waiting for the green light and demand would be instantaneous.