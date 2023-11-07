The outlook for pigmeat and duck exports to Malaysia are positive, but for now, beef exports look unlikely.

Irish pigmeat was officially launched in Malaysia yesterday (November 6) during a trade mission by Minster for State Martin Heydon at an event in Kuala Lumpur.

The minister said that he is “pleased to see the positive progress made by Irish pigmeat in Malaysia since access was gained”.

It would also appear that there is the potential for a significant export market for Irish duck meat, potentially to the value of €10 million annually.

Beef exports

Although the outlook for pigmeat and duck is positive, for beef exports to Malaysia the outlook appears less optimistic.

Speaking to Agriland while on the trade mission to Southeast Asia, senior manager of Bord Bia’s meat and livestock team, Joe Burke said: “In terms of beef, Australia would be key supplier for Malaysia, overall imports would vary but it would be somewhere in around 10,000t/year – with Australia having the lion’s share of that.

“While we don’t currently have access, I am sure it is one that the industry will be keen to look at in the future.

“Here in Malaysia, the current opportunity that we [Bord Bia] are focused on is around pigmeat and there would appear to be strong opportunities here.

“Any of the customers that we have spoken to would be quite positive amount the market prospects for Irish pork,” he added.

For beef exports, Burke said there are opportunities for beef exports in Southeast Asia which includes South Korea, with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue visiting South Korea along with Bord Bia earlier this week.

Burke said: “Thankfully it appears that the process is moving along, although it will be another few months before access will be gained.

Philippines

The Philippines has been Ireland’s best market for beef exports outside of Europe with beef exports valued at €50.5 million in 2022.

“While it is a volatile market and competitive, it is a very worthwhile market; certainly in the last two to three years Irish exporters were quite complimentary of it and happy to have it,” Burke said.

The Philippines leg of the trade mission begins on today, Wednesday, November 8, with Agriland in attendance to provide updates on developments.