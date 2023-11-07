Bord Bia has today (Tuesday, November 7) embarked on a campaign to increase dairy exports by €15 million in Malaysia and the Philippines.

The European Dairy – Ireland working with nature campaign, which promotes dairy from Ireland in Southeast Asia, is also aiming to target 10,000 Asian buyers in Malaysia and the Philippines.

The campaign will see Asian buyers from Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines visit Irish dairy farms and processors.

As part of this week’s government-led trade mission, Bord Bia will host two dairy trade seminars in Malaysia and the Philippines, under the campaign.

The launch is part of a wider campaign which was launched in 2022 in Japan and Vietnam.

Dairy exports

In 2022, Irish exports to Asia were valued at an estimated €1.4 billion, with dairy accounting for over €900 million of this, an increase of 15% on 2021.

Malaysia and the Philippines are growing markets for Irish dairy, where exports remain strong, primarily across the core categories of butter, cheese, and powders.

In 2022, Irish dairy exports to Malaysia totalled €59 million, with €72 million worth of dairy exported to the Philippines.

Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, Martin Heydon

Minister of State with responsibility for new market development, Martin Heydon is launching both legs of the €3.2 million campaign in Malaysia and the Philippines.

“Bord Bia has been awarded the opportunity, by the European Commission, to promote European and Irish dairy in Southeast Asia over a three-year period from 2022-2024,” the minister said.

“This is in recognition of the grass-fed and sustainable nature of Irish dairy production and the market demand dynamics at play in the Southeast Asia region.

“As a result of the campaign investment of €3.2 million across the five countries, Irish dairy exports are forecast to grow by nearly €60 million in Southeast Asia by 2025.

“This campaign is aligned with the goals of the Irish agri-food sector’s ‘Food Vision 2030’ strategy, which sees Ireland as a world leader in Sustainable Food Systems,” Heydon added.

Southeast Asia

Malaysia and the Philippines have been identified by the Irish government as high-growth potential markets for dairy in Bord Bia’s Prioritising Markets: Opportunities for Growth study.

Jack Hogan, Bord Bia’s market specialist, EU Programmes Asia said: “Irish dairy exporters and Bord Bia have long recognised the importance of Malaysia and the Philippines as growth markets for sustainable dairy ingredients.

“Through these campaigns, we can work together to strengthen the business relationships Irish dairy exporters have formed with stakeholders in Malaysia and the Philippines and nurture new ones well into the future.

“Through this campaign we hope to drive €15 million in dairy export growth to Malaysia and the Philippines.”

The EU dairy campaign, which was officially launched in April 2022, surpassed its halfway point in October.

In the last year, Bord Bia has attended three international trade shows and conducted eight technical dairy seminars, including one held in the Philippines in March, which offered expert insights on how quality, safety and sustainability are central to dairy production in Ireland and Europe.

Demand

The Bord Bia Future of Dairy in Southeast Asia report shows that the population of the region is predicted to grow by a further 100 million by 2050, with 20% of this set to be over the age of 65.

Patrick Lim, Bord Bia’s market specialist for Southeast Asia and based in Bord Bia’s Singapore office, said: “We know from our market intelligence that there will be an increased demand for adult dairy nutrition in the region in the coming years, representing an opportunity for Irish dairy exporters to grow their operations in these markets.

“We look forward to utilising this EU campaign to complement Bord Bia’s suite of activities in Malaysia and the Philippines to raise awareness of premium, sustainably produced dairy ingredients from Ireland.

“Under this EU campaign, awareness of European dairy is forecasted to grow by 15% in Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines by 2025,” he said.