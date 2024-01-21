In the deep midwinter, amongst the sharp frosts of this January, comes the LAMMA event of 2024 – a chance to shake off the woes of 2023 and focus on the year ahead.

There was plenty to focus on, as the exhibitors put on a good display of what they consider to be essential equipment for the years ahead.

The first item of this category that springs to mind is the Case 715 Quadtrack that had made its debut at Agritechnica in the autumn, but was now being seen in the UK for the first time.

Away from the rest of the mega machinery at the German show, the true size of Case’s range topper can be appreciated, as it dwarfed any other tractor on display in the halls. Will this be the first combine to carry a million dollar price tag?

Sharing space on the CNH display, and also on show for the first time in the UK, was the New Holland CR11 Combine, which was looking a lot better in the bright yellow of the company’s normal livery.

As of yet, there is no indication of price for either of them, but it was suggested that the CR11 may become the first million dollar combine.

Big Massey on show

Another machine making its first appearance in the UK, was the Massey Ferguson 9S tractor, which was attracting a good deal of attention. The 9S is creating something of a buzz over in the UK and should sell well for the company

Closer to home, McHale had once again committed itself to putting on a large display of its equipment, which must have gladdened the hearts of its UK dealer – seeing such strong support for the brand. A McHale fusion 4 baler is the first prize in Kilmaine GAA’s fundraising drive

The company is also supporting the Kilmaine GAA club, which is local to its factory in Co. Mayo. The first prize is a Fusion 4 baler with all the trimmings.

Tickets were selling well to the large Irish contingent that always comes over for the show.

Hydrogen at LAMMA

The alternative fuel scene took an interesting twist, with both Kubota and JCB showing their Hydrogen-powered engines at the show. Kubota revealed the power rating of its hydrogen-powered engine, which they give as 116hp

Although the Kubota has been quite open about how it is approaching the alternative fuel situation, this was the first time it had placed a power output on the 3.8L engine, which is now claimed to be 85kW, or 116hp.

Another development quietly brewing away in the background, is Near Infra Red Technology (NIR), which John Deere has been pushing with its Harvest Lab. Its becoming ever more apparent that assessing nitrogen levels in slurry is no simple task and real time analysis is the likely way forward.

However, it is not the only company to be waking up to its potential for Abbey Machinery is working away on its potential, with a system that will measure the nutritional value of ingredients being placed in its feed mixers – as well as give a real time indication of nitrogen levels in slurry.

Overall, the mood at LAMMA was described by many of the exhibitors as being quieter than last year, with companies facing less than full order books, but as Paul McHale, marketing director For McHale noted: “Soon, the grass will start growing again and farmers will be along to the dealers.”