Having purchased Mazzotti way back in 2017, John Deere has at last got round to bringing the machines into its own line up of self-propelled sprayers, marketing them as compact models.

Having Mazzotti sprayers in the famous green and yellow livery represents a major development for the company, as it adds front cab machines to the traditional American style of mid-cab self propelled sprayers.

Choice of two

Billed as the 332M and the 340M, two model variants have been introduced. The smaller 332M offers a tank size of 3200 litres, and a 175 hp 4-cylinder John Deere engine. A boom width of up to 28 metres and a turning circle of 3.8 metres. The mid mounted engine allows for a shorter overall length

The larger 340M has a tank size of 4000 litres and a working width of up to 36 metres. Powered by a 225 hp 6-cylinder John Deere engine it has a turning circle of 4.2 metres. Boom widths stretch from 24 to 36m for the standard boom, and 24 to 28m with air assistance.

Both models have automatically adjustable track width from 150-180cm, 180-225cm and 225-300cm, which allows for their use use in all types of crops. The 50:50 weight distribution helps reduce soil compaction, and makes work possible under difficult conditions.

Digital suite

The machines are equipped with the most up-to-date John Deere Precision Ag digital offerings, including the StarFire receiver, the G5 Plus universal display and JDLink. The cab is borrowed from the company’s combine range

Having the cab at the front provides improved all-round, and boom visibility. The suspended and heated seats provide extra comfort.

Both models of the 300M have the option of a stainless-steel boom with air sleeve, and both are available with Individual Nozzle Control.

Air assist

Suited to high value crops, the air-assisted boom of the 300M provides full coverage of tall and leafy crops, by increasing penetration into the crop canopy.

The air curtain opens the crop and swirls the spray into the foliage, making it ideal for lettuce, vegetables and strawberries.

The PowrSpray two-circuit liquid system design is also a key feature on the 300M. It offers fast filling of up to 600L/min, and a precise output of 750L/min at three bars. Sprayer controls are in easy reach of operators

With its unique design and fast response time of only three seconds from minimum to maximum, the centrifugal spray pump with direct rate control offers an accuracy of 98%.

The John Deere 300M will be available in France, Poland, Spain and the UK with the model year 2024. Other countries will follow in the next few years.