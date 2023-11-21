An agreement between John Deere and Meath Farm Machinery Ltd., has been made to expand its operations in counties Louth and Dublin.

Micheal Hanlon of Hanlon Machinery has also entered into an agreement with Meath Farm Machinery Ltd., which will operate at the existing premises of Hanlon Machinery Ltd., at Marlbog Road in Haggardstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth.

Over the coming weeks, the two companies will transition to the new structure to supply continuity for all John Deere customers for service, technology support and sales and parts.

The alterations of the businesses became effective in November and by the end of November, Meath Farm Machinery plans to be fully running in Dundalk.

Division sales manager for John Deere Ltd., Brian D’Arcy said:

“We are very grateful for the excellent partnership John Deere, Michael Hanlon and Hanlon Machinery Ltd., has maintained over the past 42 years alongside the dealer’s resolute dedication in serving and supporting customers throughout Ireland.

“Michael Hanlon built a business around supporting customers to the highest level, both in terms of customer service and parts back up”.

He added that “this legacy will continue forward and forms the ultimate foundations for the future”.

Dealer principal at Meath Farm Machinery Ltd., Ian Timmons said: “Our business will continue to operate as normal under my leadership as we grow.

“This is an exciting time for Meath Farm Machinery as we prepare to almost double the size of our business. Expanding into this geography shows our total commitment to the agriculture industry.

“The combined dealerships operating from Navan, Cavan and now Dundalk will give

greater opportunities for our employees and the ability for our business to further

invest in our team, facilities and technologies so that we can provide the highest levels

of customer service throughout the region at the same time as delivering an exceptional

customer experience.”

Timmons also stated that the goal they share with Michael Hanlon is “to ensure a seamless transition and continuous support for all customers both existing and new”.

