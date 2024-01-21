Met Éireann have updated wind weather warnings to Status Red for counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo, with Storm Isha bringing “severe and destructive gusts”.

The warning for Galway and Mayo will come into place from 5:00p.m today (Sunday, January 21) and remain in place until 9:00p.m.

Meanwhile, the warning for Donegal will take affect from 9:00p.m tonight until 1:00a.m tomorrow (Monday, December 22).

Met Éireann have warned of dangerous coastal conditions with high waves; treacherous travelling conditions; and risk of significant and widespread power outages.

A Status Orange wind warning remains in place for the rest of the country from 5:00p.m today (Sunday, January 21) until 2:00a.m tomorrow (Monday, December 22).

Met Éireann has warned the public to watch for fallen trees and damage to power lines, along with possibilities for difficult travelling conditions and large coastal waves with wave overtopping.

A Status Yellow wind warning will come into effect at 11:00a.m this morning for the whole country.

An amber warning is also in place for Northern Ireland from 6:00p.m today until 9:00a.m tomorrow.

For a weather warning to be categorised as “Status Red”, according to Met Éireann this means it is “rare and very dangerous weather conditions from intense meteorological phenomena”.

Storm Isha

Met Éireann also warned of possible power outages during Storm Isha.

Currently 528 ESB customers in Bishopstown, Co. Cork and 80 in Garranebane, Co. Kerry are affected by power outages.

Other areas affected include 57 customers in Achill and 177 in Westport, Co. Mayo.

Another 53 customers in Carigallen, Co. Leitrim and 56 in Rossgeir, Co. Donegal are experiencing outages.

Gas Networks Ireland has reassured customers that it does not expect any disruption to gas supplies during current weather conditions.

In the event of a power cut as a result of the storm, Gas Networks Ireland warned customers to never run generators or other petrol or diesel equipment indoors, under cover or close to access points in the property such as doors, windows or ventilation points.

It added to never use an indoor cooking appliance to try and heat a room and to make sure chimneys have been swept before lighting a fire.