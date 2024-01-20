Met Éireann have put a number of weather warnings in place, with Storm Isha set to bring very strong southwest winds with severe and damaging gusts.

A Status Orange wind warning is in place from tomorrow (Sunday, January 21) at 5:00p.m for all of Munster and Connacht, along with counties Carlow, Dublin, Kilkenny, Longford, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan and Monaghan.

The warning will remain in place until 2:00a.m on Monday, January 22.

An orange wind warning, with a slightly longer period is also in place for Co. Donegal.

The warning will begin tomorrow at 5:00p.m, remaining in place until 5:00a.m on Monday.

Met Éireann have warned of large coastal waves with waves overtopping; very difficult travelling conditions; fallen trees; and damage to power lines.

The forecaster also warned that disruption to travel in Northern Ireland is likely during Storm Isha.

A Status Amber weather warning will begin from 6:00p.m tomorrow for counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry, remaining in place until 9:00a.m on Monday.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in place for the rest of the country, from 11:00a.m tomorrow until 4:00a.m Monday.

Storm Isha

With damaging gusts and wet weather forecasted for the weekend, the Road Safety Authority (RSA) has urged road users to “exercise caution” this weekend.

The RSA have given some tips to those travelling:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions;

If the road ahead is flooded, choose another route;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times to ensure that you are visible and that you can see other road users;

Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High-sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.