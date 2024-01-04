After a considerable period of time in the doldrums, the producer wool price in Northern Ireland looks set to increase by between 10% and 15%.

This is according to British Wool vice-chairman and regional representative for Northern Ireland, Brendan Kelly.

“We have seen a 20% increase in the prices paid at recent British Wool auctions,” Kelly told Agriland.

“In turn, this should translate into a significant boost in the prices paid to flock owners for wool delivered in 2023.”

Wool from Northern Ireland

The Ulster Wool depot at Muckamore in Co. Antrim handles all of the wool coming from Northern Ireland that is subsequently sold at auction in Bradford in the UK to buyers around the world.

Producer payments for 2023 supplies will be paid by the Wool Board later in the spring.

“But only those sheep farms registered with Ulster Wool and British Wool will receive the price boost,” Kelly explained.

According to Kelly, 2023 saw a significant increase in the amount of wool delivered to Muckamore.

“The final figure came in at around 1.7 million kilos. That’s up from the 1.2 million kilos recorded in 2022,” he confirmed.

“Our aim is to encourage all sheep farmers in Northern Ireland to market their wool through Muckamore.”

Northern Ireland’s total wool output is in the region of two million kilogrammes per year.

“Muckamore also receives some wool from Irish merchants,” Kelly commented.

“This means that approximately 400,000kg of wool produced in Northern Ireland does not come through Muckamore.

“However, our aim for the future is to get as much locally produced wool as possible collectively marketed on sheep farmers’ behalf.”

Price

Kelly believes that the recent wool market price increases can be maintained.

“There is a growing demand for top quality woollen carpets in hotels, casinos and cruise lines. This is an international market,” he explained.

“Domestically, there is also a strong and growing demand for woollen garments.”

Looking to the future, Brendan Kelly points to the natural properties of wool becoming a strong selling point for the product.

“Woollen carpets can be fully recycled, once they reach the end of their life cycle. This is not the case for carpets containing the likes of a wool/nylon mix,” he said.

“Increasingly, we see manufacturers looking at the option of 100% woollen carpets as their go-to position.

“Legislation is set to come in across many countries, enhancing the role for fully recyclable materials. Under these circumstances, the demand for wool would increase significantly.

“This is further good news for sheep farmers,” Kelly concluded.