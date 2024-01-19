The Ulster Farmers Union (UFU) is seeking changes to the gross weight thresholds for tractor and equipment combinations allowed on Northern Ireland’s roads.

The maximum figure is currently set at 31t.

According to UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, this restricts farmers and contractors to hauling slurry tankers with a maximum capacity of 3,000gal.

Under current UK legislation, the maximum weight of a laden tractor and trailer on the road is 31t.

The maximum laden weight of a conventional unbalanced trailer in this combination is 18.29t, even if the manufacturer’s plates state that they can carry more.

Weight thresholds

McLenaghan acknowledged that the 2024 slurry spreading season gets underway in Northern Ireland at the beginning of February.

Adding to concerns is the fact that many machinery manufacturers can offer slurry tankers with capacities well in excess of 3,000gal.

This brings the issue concerning the legalities of farmers and contractors hauling slurry tankers on public roads centre stage. Insurance-related issues would also be a factor.

The union’s deputy president points to potential actions that might be taken by Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) officers as another issue that must be addressed, where these matters are concerned.

Given this background, the UFU will be seeking an official review of the gross weight thresholds allowed for tractor and equipment combinations, where their road usage is concerned.

McLenaghan explained: “It is not right to restrict the use of new technologies within any industry.

“Where tractors and agricultural equipment are concerned, safety standards have improved dramatically over recent years. This is particularly so, where breaking systems are concerned.”

Age limit

The UFU is also questioning the current legal age limits, where the driving of tractors in tandem with trailers, tankers and other items of equipment is concerned.

“16-year-olds are currently allowed to drive on country roads. But the age limit rises to 17, once tractors enter a 30mph limit.”

Recent changes in legislation require a Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) in driving if farmers in Northern Ireland want to drive a vehicle which weighs over 3500kg on the public road (requiring a C1 or a C license) for commercial activities.

There are exemptions for those operating these vehicles as part of their job, provided that driving is not a main part of that job.

E.g., driving a vehicle heavier that 3500kg to transport fence posts in order to make repairs will not require a CPC.

Driving a vehicle heavier that 3500kg in order to take livestock to market will require a CPC as the purpose of this activity is to sell the animals.

This does not apply to combinations which have a combined weight exceeding 3500kg.