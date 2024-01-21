A tractor and truck run will be held on Saturday, February 17 in Ballacolla, Co. Laois, in memory of Seán Clear, a local young man who died tragically in New Zealand in February 2023.

Seán, who died three days before his 25th birthday, had travelled to New Zealand the previous October, to work the silage season before heading to the bright lights of Sydney. Unfortunately his plans were upended.

Seán was a very popular young man and had been working on the north island of New Zealand. He was well-known in the community and in farming circles, and was a hurler with Clough/Ballacolla.

He was a graduate of the Salesian Agricultural College in Pallaskenry in Co. Limerick.

Seán’s family enlisted the help of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust to get Seán home to Ireland.

A year on, they have expressed thanks to the Trust for all its help and support through such a devastating time.

In a bid to give something back, the proceeds of the tractor and truck run will be presented to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Registration for the event starts at 3:00p.m in the Clough/Ballacolla GAA field, for tractors and Caoch O’Learys, for the trucks.

The run will be followed by a supersized draw for a raffle along with refreshments and music in Caoch O’Learys.

Tickets are available for the draw when clicking into the iDonate page for the event.

The array of covetable prizes include: a ride-on lawnmower; tickets for both All-Irelands; Hughes’ chemist Portlaoise vouchers to the value of €300 and €200, with many more on the night.