The new type of farmer takes the bull by the horns and has the confidence to change from the norm, according to Brendan Guinan, founder of the Fior Bhia farm in Ballyfin, Co. Laois.

“Farming is at a low ebb at the moment, with no solutions being proposed by our current leadership. All they seem to do is rearrange the deck chairs on the Titanic.

“The over-reliance on chemicals, antibiotics, debt, imports and a commodification and devaluation of the food that is produced has resulted in a severe shortage of labour, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, an unsurmountable age demographic, and suicide.

“Our farming model addresses every issue head on, with cheap and practical solutions.

“We focus on growing a rich and diverse soil microbiome, using knowledge almost lost from previous generations, combined with modern technologies to measure and build science-based methods which anyone could implement.

“There is a food revolution occurring from the grassroots of farmers up who are disillusioned with the current farming system. We are leading the change by supplying simple clean local food to concerned consumers,” Brendan said.

He points to Kevin Scully of the Merry Mill, Vicarstown, Co. Laois, John McHugh, an organic dairy farmer, also from Laois, and Jim Cronin, an organic market gardener from Co. Clare, as leaders in the Irish regenerative movement.

“In the international regenerative movement, you have Joel Salatin, Polyface Farm and Gabe Browne of Understanding Ag to mention just a couple,” he said.

When he bought 26ac of what he describes as “neglected” forestry in 2019, with a view to transforming it for the use of regenerative agricultural practices at his Fior Bhia enterprise, people thought he was mad.

However, he had a plan: “It was simple – to prove we could farm with nature, and without chemical fertilisers, sprays or antibiotics. We provide minimum processed nutrient-rich and tasty food direct to local families.

“We have designed a direct marketing system to improve margins and quality by connecting with the consumer.

“Using forested land in collaboration with nature, our animals contribute to the health of the soil and forest. Our farm captures carbon and increases biodiversity.

“We are committed to 100% chemical-free farming. This means no chemicals on the land, in the animals’ food, or in medication,” he said.

“We implemented our plan at Fior Bhia by using the labour unit of the pigs, cattle and poultry controlled by electric fences to prune, root and poach the forest floor incorporating 33 years of wild overgrowth.

“This allowed new light into the soil, allowing native grasses and herbs to grow in abundance. The trees provide natural shelter for the animals from hash winter weather to hot summer days,” he added.

Brendan was born and raised on the family dairy beef and tillage farm in Geashill, and claims that he was “always destined to farm”.

He continued: “However, I took a long and winding career path before eventually achieving my goal. My grandmother, Kathleen Guinan, was a formidable lady and a major influence on me when I was young.

“She was one of the founding members of the Irish Country Markets. She had an annual garden, perennial garden and three glass houses which all fed into the market each Friday in Tullamore,” he said.

The Fior Bhia founder said that the farming model is not eligible for any Common Agricultural Policy payments (CAP), organic payments, or environmental payments, because it farms through an established forest:

“Our land is officially exempt from payments due to bureaucracy. I have worked with several government ministers to address this problem without success.

“We have never used antibiotics, dewormers, chemical fertiliser or lime. 84% of our inputs come from our farm, with the only two inputs purchased outside our farm being some organic hay and layers pellets for our laying hens.

“We direct sell all our produce mainly to families with a growing demand from high-end restaurants and hotels. We sell mainly through our retail website, delivering nationwide. We also have a farm shop which is open every Saturday, nestled quietly in our woods outside Portlaoise,” the founder said.

“Due to unprecedented demand, I have partnered with several high welfare regenerative farms, who now supply us with their produce. This is where our organic wagyu beef, vegetables and some chickens comes from,” he said.

One of the main principals of regenerative farming is to value your water, according to Brendan: “I have rewetted our land by slowing down the drainage and building several ponds. I also built a small lake which we have stocked with fish. This has created a completely new ecosystem on our farm from dragonflies, frogs, fish, ducks, swans, heron and much more,” he said,

Brendan does not believe in having electricity or water connection on the farm by choice, he said: “It represents a place where you can go to get away from the crazy noisy world. I invested in some solar panels to run a fridge, freezer and basic lights, while I bored a well on site for proper drinking water.

“I drink our pond water which comes from Cuil na Mona bog but I don’t expect any one else to do it. I believe it builds my immunity and feeds my diverse gut microbiome.”

Brendan, who lives with his wife Cliona, and their five children off-farm in Kilcavan, Co. Laois, just on the Laois/Offaly border, also practices social farming at Fior Bhia: “Social farming provides vulnerable people who use services with the opportunity for inclusion, to increase self-esteem, and to improve health and well-being by taking part in day-to-day farm activities on our farm.

“We operate an open farm where the public is invited in to see how we farm. We run courses too on regenerative farming, helping the public to build resilience and health,” he added.

“No bank would finance our operation, as it was an unproven model. This forced us to create systems which were not capital intensive – the total opposite to the current industrial farming model.

“The farm has infinite income potential from agri-tourism, to freshwater fishing, to foraging walks. We will develop our educational potential for schools, farmers and the general public. Our farm shop could be expanded to multiple days per week.

“We also have potential from an archery festival we hosted last September, and food festival we hosted in May to develop further. Our regenerative food production and sales has endless possibilities, with demand outstripping supply,” Brendan said.