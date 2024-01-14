Concerns have been expressed recently over water levels at Lough Funshinagh in Co. Roscommon and the impact it could have on homes and farmland in the region.

The location is also known as Ireland’s ‘disappearing lake’, located approximately 12km north of Athlone.

Last month, Deputy Denis Naughten told the Dáil that the “community around Lough Funshinagh… faces anxiety with each weather report predicting rain”.

Similar sentiments were shared by farmers in the area who spoke to Agriland about the current state of the water levels at Lough Funshinagh.

72-year-old farmer, John Beattie, reflected on the area of land he owns which is covered by water, which could be made worse.

While his “10 or 12ac” are under water, he said his “biggest worry” is that the water level is rising quite close to his slatted shed, as his slurry tank is three quarters full.

Even the field that his house is built on is half underwater, with the water now just 30m from his home.

Nearby, Anthony Beattie, a suckler and sheep farmer said he has between nine and 10 acres under water.

The water is currently not far from his sheds, which is an added concern for him as lambing is only around the corner.

He has previously had to move his sheep out of flooded sheds and then sell them, as he had no housing available for them as the weather was too bad.

“I don’t even know in two weeks time if I’ll be able to lamb the sheep in the shed, I don’t know what’s going to happen,” he told Agriland.

With over 40 farmers affected, there are currently 10 farmyards affected by the flooding, with more expected to be affected by the rising water levels in the near future.

Both farmers expressed their disappointment that work cannot be carried out due to a High Court challenege that was taken against actions on flood relief work.

The proposed works at the centre of the action include the construction and laying of a pipe that would see water from Lough Funshinagh, which is a Special Area of Conservation (SAC), pumped into the larger Lough Ree.

Lough Funshinagh

While Lough Funshinagh is designated as a turlough due to its characteristic fluctuating water levels, it is extremely slow to drain and seldom empties completely.

The characteristic slow response of Funshinagh means that, unlike other turloughs in Ireland, it does not get the opportunity to reset its flood pattern each year.

This leaves it particularly vulnerable to weather events as their impacts can carry over from one year to the next.

Following extreme flooding at Lough Funshinagh in 2016, Geological Survey Ireland (GSI) commenced monitoring it as part of its turlough water level monitoring network.

Groundwater Level Data Viewer for Lough Funshinagh. Source: Geological Survey Ireland

In the graph above, the data shown from January 2024 shows that the groundwater levels at the beginning of the month are at their highest since 2021.

Details of the highest levels recorded by GSI or external organisations showed the max stage was 69.02m above ordnance datum on April 4, 2021.

Concerns over water levels

In a statement, Roscommon County Council said the water level at Lough Funshinagh is “especially concerning when considering that peak levels are typically seen in early spring which is still several months away”.

“Due to the High Court challenge taken by Friends of the Irish Environment against Roscommon County Council, flood relief works that would have protected homes, property and public infrastructure in the general vicinity of the lake cannot be completed and no new works can be undertaken,” the council explained.

“The council is fully committed to providing whatever flood protection measures can be provided and is in regular communication with local residents and public representatives.

“However and unfortunately, because of the court order, such measures are limited to localised flood defences and pumping in the immediate vicinity of the affected properties.”

Roscommon County Council said these measures have been “relatively effective so far this winter” but added that there is a growing concern that as levels continue to rise due to climate change and unprecedented amounts of rainfall, there “may reach a point at which such measures will no longer be adequate”.

Roscommon County Council also said that work is continuing with the Office of Public Works (OPW) to “identify an acceptable long-term solution” for Lough Funshinagh.

It added that the hydro-ecological field studies required to support any such solution are “under way and should be completed before the end of 2024”.