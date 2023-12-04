Warrendale Wagyu currently working in partnership with over 750 farmers in the UK, is extending its offering to Ireland and is hosting information evenings in December to promote its supplier programme.

It has said that this will be of strong interest to Irish dairy farmers looking for a guaranteed market outlet for their calves and will mean joining a programme with environmental and economic benefits.

Warrendale Wagyu has partnered with Munster Bovine and Kepak Group to develop the supply chain in Ireland under the Warrendale Wagyu Ireland brand.

Farmers who produce Wagyu under this heifer and steer programme will benefit from a €200 payment for their four-week-old calf, as well as an additional €50 premium to the breeder after the animal has been processed.

Wagyu

Research has shown that a Wagyu dairy breed cross is effective at producing easy calving and hardy animals with “outstanding eating quality and excellent sustainability credentials” according to the Yorkshire company.

Its Irish programme aims to deliver an outlet for calves “through the highest animal welfare standards and deliver high quality carcass on a consistent basis”.

Warrendale Wagyu Ireland will host three information evenings which will take place across Munster in December to outline the benefits for farmers who sign up to the programme:

Tuesday, December 12: Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork at 7:30p.m;

Tuesday, December 12: Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty, Co. Cork at 7:30p.m;

Wednesday, December 13: Firgrove Hotel, Mitchelstown, Co. Cork at 11:00a.m;

Speaking about the upcoming events and the benefits of Wagyu production for Irish calf breeders, Tom Richardson, Warrendale Wagyu managing director said: “We are looking forward to speaking to farmers at our upcoming series of events taking place in December.

“The Wagyu breed is an ideal fit for Irish dairy beef breeders and the Warrendale Wagyu Programme structure is perfectly positioned to guarantee a financial return for farmers and market outlet for Wagyu dairy cross calves.

“We are passionate about working with farmers across all stages of the supply chain to promote the highest quality meat that is in huge demand from the market. We are delighted to be supported by Munster Bovine and Kepak in growing this endeavour in Ireland.”

Doreen Corridan, Munster Bovine CEO, added: “We are delighted to welcome Warrendale Wagyu Ireland to our series of dairy beef events across our territory.

“The Munster Bovine Dairy Beef Programme is focused on offering the best genetics to our dairy farmers ensuring they get maximum value for their calves in addition to the security of easy calving and short gestation.

“Calf purchasers need a high CBV [commercial beef value] healthy calf to ensure profitability and also need to be able to conveniently source calves direct from dairy herdowners,” she added.

Warrendale

Warrendale Wagyu is a Yorkshire-based Wagyu beef business approved by the Wagyu Breeders’ Association and working in partnership with over 750 farmers across the UK.

It said that its business was built on care, consistency and quality.

“We strive to bring clarity and control to every part of the food chain-so no-one’s left wondering or waiting,” it stated.

“Farmers know when and how they’ll get paid, where their cattle will go and where to find support. Consumers know how herds are cared for, where their beef comes from and the quality taste and texture to expect.”