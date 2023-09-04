Irish food company, Kepak Group has today (Monday, September 4), announced the appointment of Brian Farrell as CEO of Kepak Foods Division.

Farrell, who is an experienced food business professional, has been appointed with immediate effect, according to Kepak Group.

Prior to joining Kepak, Farrell held several senior executive positions with Glanbia plc and IBI Corporate Finance.

Speaking about the appointment, Kepak CEO Simon Walker, said: “We are delighted to have Brian join the Kepak team as CEO of our Foods Division.

“Brian is a leader with a proven track record in managing businesses for growth and driving acquisitive development.

“I look forward to working alongside Brian and wish him every success in his new role.”

CEO of Kepak Foods

Most recently, Farrell was a member of the Glanbia Nutritionals executive leadership team, with global responsibility for product management across a range of activities in the nutrition sector, and leading all corporate development activity.

Farrell was previously a director of IBI Corporate Finance, providing M&A, funding, and strategic advice to a range of clients across industry sectors.

He trained as a chartered accountant with KPMG, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland.

Kepak Group

The family owned company has a turnover of €1.8 billion and employs over 4,500 people, according to Kepak.

Kepak operates 13 manufacturing facilities throughout Ireland and the UK with sales offices in Europe, the US and Asia.