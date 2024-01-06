The end of the closed season for spreading slurry and fertiliser is fast approaching. Soil samples should be taken before slurry or chemical fertiliser is spread on land, as doing so will ensure a more accurate result.

Early in the new year is an ideal time to secure soil samples, as there will have been no nutrients spread on land since the beginning of the closed period in October (for slurry).

The information obtained from a soil analysis can help farmers to lower their fertiliser inputs, target slurry at the fields which need it most, and identify fields that may require lime.

ABP Food Group will be continuing its soil sampling service this year, which is open to all ABP suppliers, both Advantage Beef Programme members and and non-advantage members.

Soil corers are available at each of ABP’s seven sites for farmers to borrow, take their soil samples and return.

ABP will then organise for the soil samples to be tested and results will be returned to farmers.

Tips for taking soil samples

Soil samples should be taken three months after the last application of phosphorus (P), potassium (K) or slurry.

When taking samples, farmers should group fields/paddocks that generally receive the same treatment with regards to nutrient applications, lime applications, reseeding and silage cutting.

Aim to take one soil sample for every 5-10ac of the farm. The maximum area for a soil sample should be no greater than 20ac.

When taking the sample, farmers should walk across the field in a ‘W‘ shape avoiding waterlogged areas, field gates and areas which may distort the result (such as where a feed trough was placed or around a drinker). Each sample should be a full box of the soil corer.

Ensure the sampler is taking full 10cm cores to ensure an accurate analysis is achieved.

If the ground is too wet, the soil sampler may not take full samples. In this case, farmers should wait for ground to dry out before sampling.

Samples should be placed into a freezer bag and labelled with a permanent marker. Farmers should also put their own name on the sample to avoid the risk of the sample being misplaced at the laboratory.

The Advantage Beef Programme’s farm liaison team are available to offer advice and guidance on soil sample results, and can create a tailored fertiliser/slurry plan to suit the farms’ requirements.

Optimum nutrient levels

Commenting on the importance of taking soil samples, ABP’s Advantage Beef Programme farm liaison team leader Amie Coonan said: “Recent Teagasc figures indicate that only 16% of soils are at the optimum pH, P and K levels.

“Therefore, it is very important to start addressing this, by taking soil samples of your farm, to baseline your farm and put a plan in place. If you don’t measure, you can’t manage.”