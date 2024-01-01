The closed period for soiled water has now ended. A closed period was in place from December 10 until December 31, which means that farmers can now once again spread soiled water, once conditions are suitable for spreading.

Soiled water is defined under sub-article two of Article 4 of the European Union (Good Agricultural Practice for the Protection of Waters) Regulations 2022, (S.I. 113 of 2022, as amended).

This year (2024), the closed period will begin on December 1, with the exception of winter milk suppliers.

While next year, in 2025, the closed period is from December 1 to December 31, for all milk suppliers.

Soiled water

Soiled water is water that has been collected from the milking parlour, collecting yards, unroofed temporary holding yards, washing beet or machinery, and runoff from silage bases.

It includes water from concreted areas, hardstanding areas, holding areas for livestock, and other farmyard areas, where such water is contaminated by contact with any of the following:

Livestock faeces, urine or silage effluent;

Chemical fertilisers;

Washings such as vegetable washings, milking parlour washings or washings from mushroom houses;

Water used in washing farm equipment.

Within the regulations, soiled water does not include any liquid with a biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) exceeding 2,500mg/L, or a dry matter (DM) content exceeding 1% (10 g/L).

If it is stored together with slurry, it is considered slurry for the purpose of the regulation – and is therefore subject to the same storage and management requirements.

Slurry

Although the closed period for soiled water has now ended, the closed period for slurry is still in place, and will be until the end of the month in some areas.

The closed period for slurry remains in place until January 12, for Zone A; January 15, for Zone B; and January 31 for Zone C.

With open period for slurry in some areas beginning from late next week, it is a good time to remind yourself of the importance of safety when dealing with slurry.

Slurry in some tanks may have gone undisturbed for a number of months, so farmers should be on high alert by mixing and spreading.

It is important that farmers remember to keep safety in mind when spreading slurry.

Safety guidelines when spreading slurry:

Agitate on windy days;

Remove all livestock and control pets;

Open all doors and control access;

Agitate/ventilate and stay away for 30 minutes;

Work upwind at all times;

Do not enter tanks – even when empty;

Keep tank openings secure at all times;

If possible, avoid agitating alone.

Farming can be dangerous, but measures can be taken to reduce the risk posed to farmers.