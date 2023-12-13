Farmers are likely going to see an increase in slurry storage requirements due to on-going research to determine if current figures are accurate.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has requested Teagasc to complete research on whether the current 0.33 cubic metres/cow/week requirement for farms is accurate.

Currently there are four zone that require different about of storage, they are 16 weeks; 18 weeks; 20 weeks and 22 weeks.

The actually amount of slurry storage that is required is based off:

0.33 cubic metres/week for dairy cow;

0.26 cubic metres/week for over two year old;

0.26 cubic metres/week for animals 18-26 months;

0.15 cubic metres/week for 6 to 18 months.

Although many farms are within the legal compliance, pressure on tanks can be quite significant if weather conditions are not go when the ban lifts.

Which many indicate that the current figure being used is no longer accurate.

Ongoing research from Teagasc is monitoring around 100 farms and how much slurry is being produced on these farms.

Advertisement

Over the last 20 or so years, cow performance and intakes have increased which has likely resulted in increased amount of slurry being produced.

Based on the research of this trial, is it likely that the DAFM will increase the storage requirement/cow.

Sample farm

The current figure of 48L/cow/day is required for a farm that is required to 20 weeks storage that is 6,720L/cow.

For a 100 cow herd that means that 672,000L or or 177,524 gallons (g) of storage is required.

If this farm has 15 weanling heifers and 15 in-calf heifers they are given a week storage requirement of 0.15 and 0.26 cubic metres/week respectively.

This 150L/week for the weanling heifers and 260L/ week for the in-calf heifers.

This means that currently 21,000L of storage or 5,548g is required for the weanling heifers current and 36,400L or 9,616g is required for the in-calf heifers.

Advertisement

If that storage requirement for a cow was to increase by 20% or 9.6L/cow/day that would mean that the same farm would have to increase its storage capacity by 134,400L or 35,504g for the cows.

For the heifers the storage requirement would increase by 11,480L or 3,033g.

Meaning that the total storage requirement for this farm would increase by 145,880L or 38,538g.

This example is based a 20% increase, the potential rise could be less or bigger depending on the results from the research.

The current figure does also not include rain water entering tanks, which is an issue on some, as it decrease slurry storage capacity and may be issue with the research when results become available from Teagasc.

TAMs

Currently to avail of the target agricultural modernisation scheme (TAMs), farms are required to have 10% extra slurry storage capacity.

Farmers should be keeping a close eye on the ongoing research from Teagasc as investment in storage may be required in the near future.

For now, you need to ensure that water in not entering your tanks and decreasing the amount of capacity for slurry your tanks can hold.