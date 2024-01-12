There is now growing concern on many dairy farms across Northern Ireland that silage stocks are running low.

This issue was addressed by the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) senior dairy advisor, Alan Hopps, at a farmers’ meeting held in Co. Armagh earlier this week.

According to Hopps: “With half the winter feeding season now complete, now is an appropriate time for farmers to assess their forage stocks.

“If they think they might not have enough in store to get them through to the start of the next silage season, then they should take steps to secure the additional forage they need now.”

Making best use of the silage stocks available on farms now should also be a priority for farmers.

“Selling animals that are not contributing significantly to the overall performance of the business should be considered,” he continued.

“Cows with chronic health problems come into this category, as do cows that are 200 days plus in-milk, but are not back in-calf. Selling stock also boosts a farm’s cash flow,” the dairy advisor added.

Silage quality

According to Hopps, silage quality is also an issue on many farms at the present time.

“This is particularly the case, where mycotoxins are concerned,” he said.

“Many milk producers are now conscious that changes in animal performance, or health changes across a herd, could be attributed to the presence of mycotoxins in silages.

“As a result, they are putting toxin binders into rations as a matter of routine.

“It’s very much an insurance policy approach. But once the binders go in, they are maintained as an integral part of the ration specification.”

Hopps added that beef farmers are also adding mycotoxins binders to cattle rations at the present time.

He attributes the mycotoxins challenge to a number of factors, one of them being the challenging weather conditions that characterised most of the 2023 silage making season.

“There is evidence to indicate that soil contamination does increase the risks associated with mycotoxins contamination of silages,” he said.

During his presentation, Alan Hopps also confirmed that recent milk price increases are acting to help improve the margins generated on dairy farms.

In turn, this is opening up opportunities for farmers to push the performance of cows, as a result of additional concentrate feeding.

He based this assertion on an average milk price of 34p/L.

“Fresh calving cows are best placed to respond in the most efficient manner to enhanced feeding levels,” he said.

“Cow groups within a herd must be continuously adapted to reflect this requirement. Total mixed rations should be formulated to meet the need of the lowest performing cow within a group,” Hopps said.

Recognising that concentrate feeds remain extremely expensive, the CAFRE representative strongly advised dairy farmers to regularly check the accuracy of weigh cells on feeder wagons and in-parlour feeders.