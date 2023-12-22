Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the commencement of advance payments under the 2023 Multi-Species Sward and Red Clover Silage Measures today (Friday, December 22).

Funding was increased for these measures in 2023 to allow for greater support in establishing these swards. Eligible applicants will receive a payment rate of €300/ha.

The payment for the 2022 pilot scheme was the equivalent of €125/ha.

The measure was introduced by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to promote environmentally sustainable methods of farming, which will have a positive impact on climate emissions, biodiversity and water quality.

Announcing the payments, Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted to confirm that payments exceeding €1.1 million will issue for these measures in the coming days.

“These measures will expand the areas already established under last year’s pilot programme and will take advantage of the environmental benefits these swards provide.”

The minister said that claims currently under query will continue to be paid in the coming weeks, as they are resolved.

Multi-species sward research

Trial work on multi-species swards has shown positive results around low nitrogen fertiliser use which will have a beneficial impact on nitrous oxide emissions while reducing input costs for farmers, according to the department.

Other benefits arising from this measure include improved biodiversity, greater tolerance to drought conditions and reduced anthelmintic requirements.

Research carried out on red clover silage has shown that due to its nitrogen fixing ability these swards are higher in protein than conventional silage, according to DAFM.

The rate represents a significant increase in the rate of aid paid last year and is part of the government’s response to meeting increased input costs.