Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine with special responsibility for Farm Safety, Martin Heydon has urged everyone involved in agriculture to continue to prioritise safety when working over the Christmas and New Year period.

The minister said that as the year ends, it is a time for “everyone to reflect” on 2023 and assess their workload and practices when it come to the safety, health and wellbeing of themselves and others.

To date this year, there have been 15 confirmed fatal incidents on farms, one in forestry and two in the fishing and aquaculture sector.

This is down on the average of 22 fatal incidents a year in the sector over the last ten years, but the minister said “every death is one too many”.

Minister Heydon urged all farmers to consider what steps need to be taken to ensure their farms are safe and healthy places to work.

“Very soon the calving and lambing season will begin, followed by silage season in the summer and the main harvest period in the autumn. These all bring a unique set of risks.

“Now is an opportunity to think ahead to determine ways to reduce that risk. It is important that arrangements are put in place well in advance of the busy periods,” Minister Heydon said.

The minister also reminded older farmers and young people about the importance of keeping safe.

“I am asking older farmers to ensure that their farming enterprises and work practices do not put them at risk of injury.

“We also need to consider the safety of children on farms, particularly over the holiday season when more people may be around the farm than usual,” Minister Heydon said.

The minister asked all farmers to make a new year’s resolution to farm safely and never take a chance when it comes to safety.

He added that most safety measures cost very little other than time and determination.