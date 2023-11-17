A total of 1,442 applications have been received for the Farm Safety Measure 2023, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The deadline for submitting applications to receive payments under the scheme had previously been extended by the DAFM until Friday, November 10.

Over the past decade, there were on average 19 fatal incidents on Irish farms each year, accounting for more than two in five of all workplace fatalities, the DAFM said.

Farm Safety Measure

The measure will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers for a maximum of two quad helmets and four power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover and €150 per quad bike (ATV) helmet.

The county-by-county breakdown for the number of applications received and the type claimed is as follows:

CountyNumber of applications for paymentNumber of PTO shaft covers claimedNumber of quad helmets claimed
Carlow23407
Cavan366820
Clare485527
Cork11719552
Donegal288269308
Dublin331
Galway10313343
Kerry495728
Kildare212716
Kilkenny429721
Laois24407
Leitrim636551
Limerick21319
Longford395220
Louth173314
Mayo150123113
Meath316122
Monaghan224811
Offaly275610
Roscommon7511240
Sligo664366
Tipperary538825
Waterford272923
Westmeath30539
Wexford396121
Wicklow283724
Total14421876988
Source: DAFM

From Monday (November 20), operators of ATVs or quads must undergo training and wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles.

