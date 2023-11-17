A total of 1,442 applications have been received for the Farm Safety Measure 2023, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The deadline for submitting applications to receive payments under the scheme had previously been extended by the DAFM until Friday, November 10.

Over the past decade, there were on average 19 fatal incidents on Irish farms each year, accounting for more than two in five of all workplace fatalities, the DAFM said.

Farm Safety Measure

The measure will provide a financial contribution to participating farmers for a maximum of two quad helmets and four power take-off (PTO) shaft covers.

The grant aid will be at a rate of 60% subject to a maximum eligible cost of €100 per PTO shaft cover and €150 per quad bike (ATV) helmet.

The county-by-county breakdown for the number of applications received and the type claimed is as follows: County Number of applications for payment Number of PTO shaft covers claimed Number of quad helmets claimed Carlow 23 40 7 Cavan 36 68 20 Clare 48 55 27 Cork 117 195 52 Donegal 288 269 308 Dublin 3 3 1 Galway 103 133 43 Kerry 49 57 28 Kildare 21 27 16 Kilkenny 42 97 21 Laois 24 40 7 Leitrim 63 65 51 Limerick 21 31 9 Longford 39 52 20 Louth 17 33 14 Mayo 150 123 113 Meath 31 61 22 Monaghan 22 48 11 Offaly 27 56 10 Roscommon 75 112 40 Sligo 66 43 66 Tipperary 53 88 25 Waterford 27 29 23 Westmeath 30 53 9 Wexford 39 61 21 Wicklow 28 37 24 Total 1442 1876 988 Source: DAFM

From Monday (November 20), operators of ATVs or quads must undergo training and wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a helmet, when using such vehicles.