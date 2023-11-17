Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for heavy rain over the next 24 hours in the southwest of the country.

The national forecaster said that there will be heavy falls of rain in Cork and Kerry from midday today (Friday, November 17).

The rain combined with already saturated ground conditions will bring a risk of localised flooding and difficult travel conditions.

The weather warning will remain in place until midday on Saturday (November 18), the forecaster said.

The UK Met Office has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Co. Down ahead of expected heavy rain this evening and for a time early on Saturday.

Advertisement

The warning will be valid from 9:00p.m today until 3:00a.m on Saturday.

Met Éireann

Met Éireann has said that rainfall over the next seven days will remain above average across the country.

The highest amounts are expected in the north and the southwest where totals are expected to be around 1.5 times the average.

During the coming week air temperatures will be 1-2°C above average, ranging from 8° to 11°.

There will be some drier and sunny spells particularly in the southeast of the country which will provide some limited drying opportunities.

Advertisement

According to Met Éireann, this morning (Friday, November 17) will be largely dry across Munster.

There will be some bright intervals at first, but it will become increasingly cloudy. Rain will develop in the south-west by midday and spread north-eastwards to all areas this afternoon and will continue this evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 9°C to 11° with light south to south-east winds strengthening.

There is expected to be rain in all areas early tonight. It will clear eastwards later in the night with scattered showers following into western counties.

Fresh to strong south to south-east winds will becoming south to south-westerly and ease as rain clears with lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°.