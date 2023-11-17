The weekend weather forecast indicates some unsettled wet conditions on the way for most parts of the country.

According to Met Éireann, this morning (Friday, November 17) will be largely dry across Munster.

There will be some bright intervals at first, but it will become increasingly cloudy. Rain will develop in the south-west by midday and spread north-eastwards to all areas this afternoon and will continue this evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 9°C to 11° with light south to south-east winds strengthening.

There is expected to be rain in all areas early tonight. It will clear eastwards later in the night with scattered showers following into western counties.

Fresh to strong south to south-east winds will becoming south to south-westerly and ease as rain clears with lowest temperatures of 4° to 8°.

Weekend weather forecast

Saturday will be breezy with bright or sunny spells and widespread showers, some heavy or prolonged with hail and with isolated thunderstorms possible.

Highest temperatures will range from 12° to 14° with fresh, gusty south-west winds. On Saturday night, showers will continue with longer spells of rain in places.

Lowest temperatures will range from 8° to 10° in fresh, gusty south-west winds, very strong near south and west coasts.

Sunday will be breezy with sunshine and further heavy showers. Moderate to fresh south-westerly winds at first, veering westerly through the afternoon. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 10° to 12° generally.

On Sunday night, there will be further showers or longer spells of rain with lowest temperatures of 5° to 8°.

Outlook for next week

Monday will be cool and breezy with sunshine and showers. Highest temperatures will range from 9° to 11° with fresh, gusty north-west winds, strong on Ulster and north Connacht coasts.

Tuesday will be cold and mainly dry with sunshine and light to moderate northerly winds. Rain and drizzle will move in from the west in the evening with highest temperatures of 7° to 10°.

Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a fair amount of dry weather and some rain or drizzle at times. Highest temperatures of 11° or 12° with moderate to fresh westerly winds.

According to Met Éireann, current indications suggest that there will be rain next Friday with showers following later.