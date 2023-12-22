The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is seeking approval from the European Commission to extend the deadline for farmers to complete Agri-Climate

Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) training.

Farmers must attend an ACRES training course in their first year of participation in the agri-environmental scheme.

This means that farmers in ACRES tranche 1 would be required to attend the course provided under the ACRES Training Scheme (ATS) by December 31, 2023.

In a circular sent to ACRES advisors yesterday (Thursday, December 22), the department noted that “a significant number of ACRES Tranche 1 participants have attended training to date”.

However, it added that it has not been possible for trainers, “due to heavy workload”, to provide training to all of the participants by the deadline.

As a result, DAFM is seeking to change Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan to “exceptionally facilitate training to be carried out into early 2024”.

“The amendment is expected to be approved in the coming weeks,” the circular stated.

The department said that ACRES trainers may schedule training for January and February 2024, “subject to the provision of a clear project plan of how they will reach all clients” in that period.

“The department may agree, on a case-by-case basis, to allow a limited number of training courses in March 2024 if the trainer’s workload, as demonstrated in the project plan, requires this additional time.

“There will be no further extension to this timeframe,” DAFM told the trainers.

Last week, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue confirmed the start of the advance payments for Tranche 1 of ACRES.

A total of €76.5 million is to be paid out to more than 17,000 farmers.

The average payment issuing this week is almost €4,500 for an individual farmer.

This is the first pay run for the scheme and includes all General participants that have “cleared payment validations”.

According to the DAFM, ACRES Co-operation advance payments will begin to issue in February 2024.