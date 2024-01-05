This month will once again see LAMMA being held at the NEC in Birmingham on Wednesday, 17 and Thursday, 18 of this month, where it is expected that the halls will be crowded as farmers come to see the latest machinery on offer.

Many manufacturers will be showing their new machines for only the second time after Agritechnica last November.

These include New Holland with its Gold-Medal-winning CR11 combine harvester, and Case with its latest Quadtrac.

The New Holland CR11 combine harvester will be presented in the standard NH livery, rather the the gold it was painted in at Hanover.

It will be joined on the stand by the latest T7.340 HD tractor, which now becomes the 7-series flagship, offering 340hp and being equipped with all New Holland’s latest data and electronics packages. Clothed in gold at Agritechnica, the CR11 will appear in the normal blue and yellow at LAMMA

Case will have its mighty Quadtrac 715 which can peak at 778hp, making it the company’s biggest machine yet, and the industry’s most powerful tracked tractor.

AGCO at LAMMA 2024

Two stars from the AGCO stable will be the new Massey Ferguson 9S with 425hp, while over on the Valtra side, and sharing the same 8.4L engine, will be the company’s latest S series, the S416 which the company terms ‘The Boss’.

Meanwhile, Irish manufacturer, SlurryKat, will be launching two wider versions of its Farmline trailing shoe applicator.

Originally released in 2018 at 7.5m, the latest booms will cover 9m and 10.5m, enabling better use to be made of the larger tankers now on the market. JCB’s largest Loadall, the 542-70 Agri Prol will be at LAMMA 2024

JCB has announced that it will return to LAMMA to showcase its latest Fastrac iCON tractors and range of agricultural materials handling products.

The models present will include the Loadall 542-70 AGRI Pro and the JCB Fastrac 8330 iCON, both being the company’s the most powerful models in their respective ranges.

Merlo will be showing the new 30.7 compact handler designed specifically to fit into tight spaces. It has a width of 2m and a standard height of 2.1m, enabling it to work in confined areas or in sheds where access may be restricted by low doorways.

The doors to LAMMA open at 8:30a.m on both days, closing at 5:30p.m on the Wednesday and 4:30p.m on Thursday.