The big news from Massey Ferguson at this year’s Agritechnica – Europe’s largest agricultural trade fair – was the launch of its new 9S series of tractors which are being billed as ‘the new straightforward and dependable fleet flagship’.

This latest addition to the range comprises six models spanning the sector between 285hp and 425hp.

All feature the innovative Protec-U design and are said to bring more power, comfort, control and automation to the sector.

Versatility is key

Massey Ferguson has said that the tractors have been designed to deliver optimum versatility.

They are large framed machines which all come equipped with the Dyna-VT transmission as standard, along with a full set of new features intended to boost productivity and performance.

Thierry Lhotte, vice-president and managing director Massey Ferguson, Europe and Middle East said:

“The MF 9S is the new flagship for Massey Ferguson’s straightforward, dependable and connected ‘New Tractor Era’.

The flagship tractor range, which is the first to feature the new MF logo, builds on the success of its predecessor with the company claiming that they “combine an enhanced user experience with innovative technology to create a true all-rounder”.

The new MF 9S tractors were officially launched at Agritechnica last month

All are equipped with MF Guide and MF Connect as standard. Additional new options come with the MF9S including MF AutoTurn, AutoHeadland, TIM – Tractor Implement Management – and a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS).

Proven engine

Power is supplied by the well tried and tested 8.4L AGCO Power six-cylinder engine which is said, by the company sales force, to have plenty of development potential in it yet, despite it being overshadowed by the new Core engines from Linnavuori in Finland.

The engine power management system (EPM) boosts torque up to 1,750Nm and can generate up to 30hp of extra power at speeds above 15km/h for power take-off (PTO) and hydraulic applications on all models other than the MF 9S.425. Despite the recent introduction of the Core seriers of engines from AGCOPower, the well established 8.4L unit, as used in the new MF9S, has plenty of life left in it yet

The engine complies with the Stage V emissions regulations using a simplified version of Massey Ferguson’s All-In-One system, which no longer uses an EGR valve.

Instead, it employs a new, straightforward turbo-charging system, with a single, advanced turbo rather than the twin turbo arrangement of before.

Massey Fergusson states that these updates will greatly increase reliability and reduce maintenance costs.

Engines complying with Tier 3 emission regulations are also available, depending on specific market requirements.

MF 9S automation

Massey Ferguson is taking the opportunity to introduce new levels of automation with the availability of MF AutoTurn, which is an option for MF Guide, automatically steering the tractor onto the next wayline. The MF AutoTurn function automatically steers the tractor on to the next wayline

AutoHeadland is a headland management system which can be activated automatically or triggered by the tractor’s GPS position due to the Trimble GPS receiver delivering sub-metre precision as standard.

The new tractors are also TIM ISOBUS compliant, enabling the implement to manage and control tractor functions, such as forward speed and the hydraulics, increasing efficiency and reducing operator fatigue.