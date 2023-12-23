When over 2,800 suppliers to the farming and the agricultural machinery industry gather together at Agritechnica to show off their products, it becomes a struggle to absorb even a fraction of what is being shown.

Yet, what is common to every Agritechnica, is the battle for attention and dominance between the big tractor manufacturers who are out to make their presence felt more strongly than their rivals.

Winning ways at Agritechnica

The tractor manufacturer’s engagement in this unofficial contest manifests itself most visibly in the bid to be seen with the biggest, and most impressive stand.

Renting space at the show is not cheap, so size matters, but that is not the end of it – how that space is used is also of vital importance. The cutaway exhibits on the Claas stand attracted a good deal of interest

This year the clear winner to this jaundiced eye was Claas. We haven’t the figures for the actual floor space taken up by any exhibitor, but the company had rented a lot of real estate for the week.

They had also put it to good use, we were not just given the usual parade of the latest machines. Instead, Claas attempted to explain its design philosophy, and demonstrate its engineering proficiency through a series of ‘exploded’ exhibits as well as complete machines.

Advertisement

Big machines need a good deal of space, which comes at a price

It was more akin to a walk through a science museum, but it was effective as the staff could explain exactly what the company was doing in the way harvesting a crop, be it cereals or grass.

John Deere

Both John Deere and CNH came up with variations of the usual arrangement. John Deere created a universe of data transfer ruled by digital technology, with strategically placed machines set in and amongst it. Moon walks and a digital universe were themes of the John Deere stand

This may have quickened the pulse of those who are in tune with the movement, but to others it raised the question of what is to be done with all this data and just how much energy is consumed in maintaining the cloud? Another battle going on was that of the biggest tractor. JD weighed in with its 631hp 9RX 640

Case New Holland

CNH, on the other hand, had gone for the Aladdin’s cave approach with the visitor experiencing a selection of well-lit jewels set against a dark background as they walked into the hall. An eye catching presentation of the New Holland T8 435 and 1290 high density baler

It showed the products to great effect, but was also rather disorientating at the same time, and maybe a little disconnected from the daily grind of dust and mud. A special paint job was the order of the day for New Holland’s gold medal winning CR11 combine harvester

Case, meanwhile, had the biggest tractor of all on display, the Quadtrac 715, along with its silver medal winning Advanced Feedrate Control system, which adjust the combines speed before the crop hits the cutter bar.

Advertisement

Case was was awarded a silver medal for its Advanced Feedrate Control system

Agco

AGCO had certainly spent money on renting ground space, but the company lagged behind in applying any great imagination to its use. The single message it carried, intentionally or not, was that Fendt was the darling of corporation, and Massey Ferguson and Valtra must walk a step behind. Fend took up the bigger part of AGCO’s floorspace with a both implements and tractors being featured

However, AGCO do spend their budget on other marketing activities, the launch of the Valtra S series with press trips to Finland being a case in point, and these may well be more effective than committing resources to a flashy stand at Agritechnica.

Agritechnica is a huge marketing exercise for all the companies attending, and this year saw a divergence of approach by the big four which had not been as visible as before. Alongside its new MF 9S flagship, Massey Ferguson was appealing to its traditional market of hard working stockmen with the 5S and baler

John Deere are very much orientated towards digital technology, New Holland is busy exploring alternative fuels, Case are chasing the big end of the tractor market while AGCO is reshuffling the brands and moving itself to the premium end of the market.

Claas is concentrating on its roots and as the only privately owned company amongst them it is free from the demands of shareholders and can do its own thing, an aspect of the company that was reflected in its stand.