Case has pushed up the horsepower of its biggest tractor, the Quadtrac 715, which can produce 778hp at its peak output.

To do so, Case has installed a 16L FPT Cursor TST diesel which also provides 3,255 Nm peak torque at 1,400rpm. The engine is 3L larger than the previous top model, the Quadtrac 645.

Tracks only

The new model is only available in tracked Quadtrac format. The latest heavy-duty track units have been upgraded significantly and are quite different to those on other Quadtrac models.

These new tracks are 305mm longer, giving more ground contact which, the company claims, offers enhanced power transfer, greater traction, and reduced compaction. The new Quadtrac 715 is designed to match the requirements of the largest farms

Drive wheel diameter is up from 910mm to 1,008mm, with five track lugs engaged with the drive wheel rather than four, to handle the higher torque and maximise track life.

Advertisement

Power from the engine is directed to the latest Case IH 16-speed PowerDrive powershift transmission which has been uprated from previous units and comes with Automatic Productivity Management (APM).

Big tanks on Quadtrac 715

Refuelling stops are reduced thanks to the integration of wider saddle tanks on the rear frame. These now hold a total of 1,968L of diesel, 11% greater than the Quadtrac 645.

High torque availability is ensured with a twin-stage intercooled turbocharging system which is said to respond more quickly to increased loading. The cab has been upgraded to match the rest of the tractor with more storage space and greater connectivity

A category five drawbar is fitted, which fully matches the new tractor’s implement-handling capacity, while the optional category four three-point hitch, as recently introduced on other new Quadtrac models, lifts 10,092kg.

This new hitch was designed from the outset to match the capabilities of the Quadtrac 715 and it is accompanied by up to eight remote valves. These are supplied from either a 216L/min or optional 428L/min twin-flow SmartTorque hydraulic pump.