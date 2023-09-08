Lemken used the backdrop of the Innov-Agri farm machinery show in France to launch its new compact disc harrow which has a ten metres working width.

Despite the fact that the new Rubin 10/1000 model has a large disc diameter of 645mm it also has EU-wide road approval for speeds of up to 40 km/h.

Like the smaller Rubin 10 models with up to seven metres width, the Rubin 10/1000 has a symmetrical disc arrangement for fuel-efficient operation without side draft.

This new compact disc harrow can be hitched via a ball coupling or drawbar eye and hydraulic support is available to make attachment and detachment easier.

Advertisement

The two rows of serrated concave discs allow thorough incorporation across the full surface width from a soil depth of just 7cm.

According to Lemken the 14-centimetre line spacing also ensures blockage-free work “even with large volumes of organic matter”.

Each concave disc of the Rubin 10/1000 is equipped with an overload protection with damped kickback.

It also highlighted a number of the model’s other key attributes including working sections which feature a pendulum type suspension, an optional feature for working on uneven ground and a hydraulic depth adjustment which makes it possible to respond to changing conditions.

Advertisement

The model incorporates new innovations when it comes to transport – the machine is folded in from the cab so the width is reduced to three metres and the height to four metres to meet the requirements for road transport throughout the EU.

Lemken outlook

Earlier this year Lemken said that it expects to deliver another record performance in 2023 by increasing its sales by 25 percent to an estimated €559 million.

According to Nicola Lemken, a partner in the seventh generation family controlled business, its incoming orders for the year “exceeded expectations”.

The German headquartered company expects “positive business development” will continue in 2023,

However the company also warned: “While farmers will likely benefit from the ongoing positive market situation, European agricultural policy and the expectation of additional regulation in particular will create additional concerns for EU-based farmers compared to international producers.”