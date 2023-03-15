The dairy nutrition company Volac has today (Wednesday, March 15) announced the launch of its new feed additives division.

The company said that it is intensifying its focus on supporting the global animal feed industry to meet the net-zero emissions challenge.

The new division will provide a platform for new product development, which will aim to improve rumen microbial fermentation, efficient livestock production and reduce emissions.

The technical support needed for the new division will be delivered through regional technical business managers.

Advertisement

Development of products will be led by the Volac research and development team, using both the Volac Technical Hub and laboratories, as well as global connections with academia.

Volac

Head of Animal Nutrition Marketing and Sustainability at Volac, Sarah Banks, explained that the company’s goal is to help the international feed industry advance efficiency.

“Our priority remains firmly focused on providing technical advice, innovative products and added value services that enable the feed industry to improve livestock farming efficiency and sustainability,” she said. Rebecca O’Sullivan

Rebecca O’Sullivan has been appointed product manager for feed additives, moving to the division from a technical business management role with Volac in Ireland.

Advertisement

The Co. Kerry woman joined the company from Dairygold in 2019.

She will have responsibility for the marketing and development of Volac’s growing range of feed additives.

“We now provide valuable scientific solutions for mycotoxin risk management, as well as pre and probiotic yeasts, plus some exciting new products coming to the market, including phytogenics.

“These products will support good animal health, resilience and productivity in the ruminant and monogastric sectors, ultimately bringing improved profitability and sustainability to the feed industry,” O’Sullivan said.