The dairy nutrition company Volac has announced its acquisition of Micron Bio Systems, the UK based bio-science solutions business.

Micron Bio Systems make and sell silage additives, mycotoxin remediation, nutraceuticals and environmental products at its sites at Bridgwater, UK and Virginia, USA.

Micron also has a state of the art, UKAS certified, testing facility for mycotoxin determination in feedstuffs.

“This acquisition is the latest development in our ambitious growth plans at Volac,” said David Neville, managing director at Volac Animal Nutrition.

“Micron Bio Systems is a successful business with an established reputation for providing innovation and quality products, advice and for really caring about their customers.

“The acquisition has a strong strategic fit with all elements of the Volac Animal Nutrition strategy which is based on advancing sustainable livestock production efficiency through technical leadership.

“The addition of the Micron products will strengthen the Volac ability to serve and develop feed additive applications for a rapidly changing industry.

“A new area for our company, a feed additive business, will provide a platform for new product development and allow for greater alignment with future industry challenges, such as improving rumen microbial fermentation, efficient production and reducing emissions.

“We would like to welcome our new Micron colleagues to Volac and look forward to working with them to further develop the business.”