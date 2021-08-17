Campaigners against the construction of a wind farm at Lemanaghan Bog in Co. Offaly have been “left stunned” by the proposed plans, a TD has said.

Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan claimed that Bord na Móna “cannot whitewash the damage it will cause to the bog”.

The independent TD said yesterday evening (Monday, August 16) that there is “a sense of bitter disappointment” after Bord na Móna released information on its plans for the site.

These include 17 wind turbines, each with a tip height of 220m.

“The plans have left campaigners stunned by the scale and visual impact of the turbines,” Nolan said, calling for the plans to be abandoned and for the historic and archaeological value of the bog to be fully protected.

“The statement from Bord na Móna that the proposed development plan has taken into account the views of all those who submitted feedback and participated in the online and in-person clinics during the first round of public consultations will be a very hard pill for people to swallow,” she asserted.

“If anything, the plans for these 17 massive and unsightly turbines, in the middle of an area of special conservation value, demonstrates the exact opposite,” Nolan claimed.

The TD argued: “Bord na Móna may very well say that this draft layout has been designed with regard to the Wind Energy Development Draft Guidelines, but his completely misses the point. Indeed, it lacks any credibility.

“You cannot whitewash the consequences of permanent historical damage by covering it in references to legality and guidelines.

“The community and those opposed to the wind farm at Lemanaghan will continue to strongly oppose this development and I will continue to vigorously support them in those efforts,” Nolan concluded.