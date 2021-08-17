17 projects in 11 counties across the country are in line for funding worth an overall €774,000 from Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) under the ‘Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021’.

According to IFI, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance to support fisheries conservation projects in their local areas under two different funds.

These were: the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund (SSTRCPF), which provided €744,326 in funding; and the Midland Fisheries Fund (MFF), which provided €29,778 in funding.

The €774,000 in funding for 17 projects approved so far this year will go to projects based in counties Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Mayo, Wexford, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Examples include:

Construction of rock ramp passageways to make it easier for fish to migrate upstream and downstream of impassable weirs;

Improvements to water quality by installing fences to stop livestock from entering the river and providing water pumps and troughs for livestock to minimise agricultural impacts;

Encouraging wild river regeneration by planting native Irish trees and shrubs along riverbanks in combination with fencing;

Enhancement of spawning and nursery habitats for salmon and sea trout;

Research to inform and improve national management decisions around sea trout;

Carrying out catchment-focused feasibility studies, habitat management plans, aquatic invasive species plans and environmental assessments to improve river habitats and species;

Soft engineering works to help regenerate the land and water adjacent to rivers.

The announcement has been welcomed by Minister Eamon Ryan, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, who said:

“The Habitats and Conservation Scheme 2021 is a great example of proactive conservation and protection of habitats.

“The scheme will support angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners in improving habitats, water quality and fish passage at a local grassroots level.”

Since 2016, Inland Fisheries Ireland has made more than €4 million available through its various funding schemes, including the two 2021 funds.

Suzanne Campion, head of business development with Inland Fisheries Ireland said: “Protecting and conserving fish species, like Atlantic salmon and sea trout, is critical to the overall health of our eco-system.

“Threats like water pollution, climate change and invasive species are all having a damaging impact,” she said.

According to IFI, to be eligible, applicants to the SSTRCPF must have purchased a valid salmon and sea trout angling licence or a commercial fishing licence or for the MFF, hold a current Midlands Fisheries Group permit.