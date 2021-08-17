The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued several recall orders for various food products in recent days due to the presence of an unauthorised pesticide.

Since the start of this month, the authority has issued five recall orders due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

Ethylene oxide is not permitted for use in foods sold in the EU, but is approved for use in some countries outside the EU.

Although consumptions of the contaminated food does not pose an acute risk to health, there is some risk when a contaminated product is consumed frequently.

For that reason, consumption of ethylene oxide needs to be minimised, the FSAI said.

Most recently, on Friday (August 13), the FSAI recalled certain batches of Carte D’or Strawberry Ice Cream (in the 1,000ml pack size), which originated from the UK.

The pesticide was found in the food additive locust bean gum, a thickening and stabilising agent.

Point-of-sale recall notices are displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.

Also on Friday, a recall order was issued for batches of Seven Seas Omega-3 and Immunity 30 Day Duo Pack due to the presence of 2-chloroethanol, a reaction product of ethylene oxide.

This order was issued by manufacturers P&G UK. Again, point-of-sale recall notices are displayed in stores with affected batches.

Again on Friday, the FSAI issued a recall order for batches of True Natural Goodness Organic Turmeric Powder for the presence of ethylene oxide.

The affected batches include pack sizes of 25g, 50g, 250g, and 500g; and best-before dates between November 10, 2022 and March 11, 2023. The products originated in India.

Last Wednesday (August 11), a recall order was issued for certain batches of Nestle Milkybar Mini Multipack Ice Cream (6x50ml pack size) and Nuii Salted Caramel Ice Cream (90ml pack size).

These products originate in Poland. The pesticide was found in the locust bean gum additive.

The previous Wednesday (August 4), retailer Lidl recalled a batch of Italiamo Pesto alla Genovese, in the 190g pack size and a best-before date of March 2024.

This product originates in Italy. Again, the pesticide was found in locust bean gum.

There was also one recall order issued at the end of July for the presence of ethylene oxide, for a batch of Crich Bio Crackers Sesame and Rosemary (250g pack size; best before date November 30, 2021). The product originated in Italy.