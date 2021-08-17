Balla Mart in Co. Mayo has announced that its special sale of bullocks – which was due to take place on Saturday, September 11 – has been rescheduled so as not to coincide with Mayo’s appearance in this year’s All Ireland Senior Football Championship final.

The sale date has been brought forward by a week and will now take place on the earlier date of Saturday, September 4.

Balla Mart’s management made the decision to reschedule the sale yesterday, Monday, August 16, following the Gaelic Athletic Association’s (GAA) announcement that the football final would take place on September 11 in Croke Park.

Balla Mart will also host a number of other special show and sales next month.

Its weanling show and sale will take place on Tuesday, September 7, and the mart’s special heifer sale will take place on Saturday, September 18.

Finally, the mart’s ‘End of Month’ sale will take place on Saturday, September 18.

Mayo qualified for the final after the county’s historic win against Dublin in the GAA All-Ireland Senior Football semi-final on Saturday, August 14.

They will take on the winners of Tyrone and Kerry in the final.

Carnaross Mart

In other mart news, Carnaross Mart has made a donation of €10,500 to St. John’s Ward of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Crumlin hospital.

The presentation of the cheque was made by Carnaross Mart’s manager, Padraig McElroy, to a representative from the Crumlin children’s hospital last week.

A fundraiser was held in Carnaross Mart for the hospital at the end of last year, however, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the presentation of the cheque to the children’s hospital did not take place until last week.

At the event, an animal was auctioned in the mart ring and, following the fundraiser, a total of €10,500 was raised on the day.

Speaking at the presentation, Carnaross Mart’s manager, Padraig McElroy, outlined: “We here at Carnaross Mart would like to acknowledge and thank all our customers and suppliers who supported this worthy cause.”

Continuing, McElroy added: “The funds are being donated to St. John’s Ward at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, to assist with all the good work that is carried out by the team there.”