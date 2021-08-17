The value of goods exports to Great Britain (GB) in the first six months of 2021 was €6.7 billion, an increase of over €1 billion compared with the first six months of 2020.

However, the value of food and live animal exports to GB dropped during the same period from €1.6 billion in 2020 to €1.5 billion in 2021.

Imports of food and live animals from GB decreased from €1.4 billion in January to June last year to €720 million during the same period this year.

The overall value of Irish food and live animal exports to the world in the January to June period this year was €5.5 billion, a decrease from €5.6 billion compared to 2020, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Exports of these goods in June alone were worth €1.1 billion, an increase from €1 billion in June 2020.

The value of food and live animal imports was worth €3.4 billion from January to June of this year, a decrease from €3.8 billion in 2020.

Exports and imports

The CSO figures show that the value of total goods exports to the world for June 2021 was €14.4 billion, representing an increase of €794 million when compared with June 2020.

The value of exports from January to June 2021 was €80.6 billion, a decrease of €1.3 billion when compared with the first six months of 2020.

The value of goods imports for June 2021 was €9.6 billion, representing an increase of €2.9 billion when compared with June 2020.

The value of goods imports for January to June of 2021 was €48 billion, which is an increase of €7.8 billion compared with the first half of 2020.