The National Ploughing Association (NPA) has announced the new sponsor for this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Emo Oil will be on board to sponsor the event as the official fuel and lubricants partner, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the NPA.

Emo will provide fuel for all 350 competitors who will be involved throughout the three days of the competitions.

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh spoke of how she “looked forward to working very closely” with Emo Oil.

“I am delighted that Emo Oil have come on board this year as sponsorship partners. Emo Oil are a very well-known brand throughout Ireland and instantly recognisable throughout the rural community,” McHugh said.

Andrew Graham, managing director of DCC Oil Ireland (of which Emo is a division) said: “It’s fantastic to see the ploughing back in action in 2021 for the 90th anniversary and we’re excited to be partnering as the new fuel and lubricants sponsor.

“We are proud to be part of an event that brings the very best of Ireland’s agri-sector together,” Graham added.

He said that partnering with the NPA for the 2021 event was “something we didn’t want to miss”.

“While unfortunately we cannot welcome any customers to the event this year, we will be fueling all the competitors throughout the event and will be on hand to offer advice and support.”

The National Ploughing Championships will be held behind closed doors this year due to Covid-19.

Back in May, the NPA confirmed that it had cancelled this year’s trade exhibition, due to uncertainty over the pandemic and what provisions might be in place for large outdoor event.

The ploughing contests will be held from September 15 to 17 in Ratheniska, Co. Laois. The NPA says that this year’s event will “bring the focus back” to its 1931 origins.