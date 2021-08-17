Over 1,000 head of cattle passed through mart rings in Carnew Mart, Co. Wicklow this weekend between its dry cow sale on Friday and sale of heifers and bullocks on Saturday, August 14.

According to a statement from the mart’s management, all classes met “a very lively trade” at Friday’s dry cow sale with demand being driven by farmers and feeders for the store cows.

Meanwhile, factory agents, wholesalers and northern customers were present in force to buy heavier cows, according to mart management.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image of some animals from Carnew Mart; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price. This 922kg cow made €2,130 or €2.31/kg

This 928kg cow made €2,170 or €2.34/kg

This 888kg cow made €1,940 or €2.18/kg

This 680kg cow made €1,510 or €2.22/kg

According to the mart’s management, Friesian cows were also in demand on the day with heavier, well fleshed Friesian cows – as expected – fetching a higher price on a per kilo basis.

The table below gives a sample of some of the prices for Friesian cows at the sale:

540kg Friesian cow – €1,050 or €1.94/kg;

530kg Friesian cow – €890 or €1.68/kg;

710kg Friesian cow – €1,090 or €1.54/kg;

640kg Friesian cow – €1,100 or €1.72/kg;

750kg Friesian cow – €1,320 or €1.76/kg.

Stock bulls were a strong trade on the night also and, according to mart management, there was “a huge northern interest in fleshy stock bulls”.

The table below gives a sample of some of the prices for stock bulls at the sale:

1,008kg Friesian – €1,820 or €1.80/kg;

1,112kg Charolais – €2,220 or €2/kg;

1,278kg Limousin – €2,180 or €1.71/kg;

960kg Aberdeen Angus – €1,720 or €1.79/kg;

1,094kg Hereford – €1,900 or €1.74/kg.

Carnew Mart’s weekly sale of heifers and steers took place on Saturday, August 14, and there was a total of 718 head of cattle on offer.

Mart management outlined there was “an improved trade all around” and noted that demand was being driven at the sale “by farmers for the lighter store cattle” and “feedlot and factory agents along with wholesalers were driving the trade for the beef and forward-type cattle”.

The gallery below gives a sample of some of the weights and prices of the bullocks at Saturday’s sale: These two Limousin bullocks weighing 421kgs each made €1,130 or €2.70/kg

These four Limousin bullocks weighing 458kgs made €1,190 or €2.60/kg. Also in pen four Limousin bullocks weighing 442kgs made €1,170 or €2.65/kg

The table below gives a sample of some of the prices for heifers at the sale:

670kg Limousin heifer – €1,690 or €2.52/head;

606kg Hereford heifer – €1,380 or €2.27/kg;

570kg Charolais heifer – €1,310 or €2.30/kg

Lighter heifers:

350kg Limousin heifer – €940 or €2.69/kg;

345kg Limousin heifer – €900 or €2.61/kg;

536kg Charolais heifer – €1,310 or €2.45/kg.

The table below gives a sample of some of the prices for bullocks at the sale:

724kg Charolais €1,820 or €2.51/kg;

684kg Belgian Blue €1,740 or €2.54/kg;

851kg Charolais €2,000 or €2.35/kg;

606kg Limousin €1,500 or €2.48/kg;

Lighter store bullocks:

356kg Charolais €930 or €2.61/kg;

502kg Charolais €1,200 or €2.39/kg.

Finally, there were a total of 85 calves on offer with a full clearance of all calves at the sale.

Angus and Hereford male suck calves sold from €190 to €255/head.

Hereford and Angus heifer calves sold from €135 to €255/head.

Reared Friesian calves sold from €220 to €310/head.

Reared Angus and Hereford calves sold from €340 to €450/head while continental calves sold from €460 to €570/head.