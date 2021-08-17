Financing has been completed for three solar plants to be constructed in Leinster that will “provide enough electricity to power the equivalent of 12,700 homes”.

Neoen, a French producer of renewable energy and BNRG, a solar farm developer and operator headquartered in Dublin, have said that their projects, with a combined capacity of 58MWp (megawatts-peak) are to be among “the first large-scale solar projects under construction in the Republic of Ireland”.

The plants will be located in Hilltown, Co. Meath; Hortland, Co. Kildare; and Millvale, Co. Wicklow.

Total project costs will amount to approximately €39 million, according to Neoen.

The projects were successful in the first auction of the government’s Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 1) in 2020.

Construction of the projects is now underway.

Enough electricity to power 12,700 homes

The solar farms will provide enough electricity “to power the equivalent of 12,700 homes”. According to Neoen, sheep grazing will be used for vegetation control in the solar farms.

Cyril Perrin, managing director of Neoen Ireland, said the company is pleased “to be among the first companies to harness the potential of solar energy in the Republic of Ireland”.

“The construction of the three solar plants complements the eight wind farms we already have in operation and a portfolio of over 300MW of wind and solar projects in development,” Perrin said.

She added that the company hopes to play “an active role in helping the Irish government achieve its target of 70% of energy from renewables by 2030”.

Permission sought for 657ac solar farm

Also in Leinster, planning permission has been lodged for a proposed 657ac solar farm.

Kilrue Solar Park Limited is seeking a 10-year permission from Meath County Council for the development.

Meanwhile, Statkraft has begun construction on Ireland’s “largest” solar farm, which would create enough energy to power over 40,000 homes, according to the renewable energy producer.

Located in Ballymacarney, Co. Meath, the 200MWp project is also among the very first solar farms to be constructed in the country.