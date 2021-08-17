A big sale of 1,200 sheep was seen at Kilkenny Mart yesterday, Monday (August 16), which included a special sale of hogget ewes and ewe lambs.

Starting with the general sale of lambs and cull ewes, the mart’s auctioneer, George Candler, reported a good solid trade for both lambs and cull ewes – which resulted in a 99% clearance rate.

Butcher lamb prices peaked at €149/head for 56kg lambs, with factory lamb prices topping €135/head for 46kg lambs.

Sample butcher and factory lamb prices:

Eight at 56kg sold for €149/head or €2.66/kg;

10 at 52kg sold for €147/head or €2.83/kg;

10 at 51kg sold for €137/head or €2.69/kg;

12 at 50kg sold for €130/head or €2.60/kg;

15 at 46kg sold for €135/head or €2.93/kg;

Eight at 45kg sold for €125/head or €2.78/kg;

10 at 44kg sold for €119/head or €2.70/kg.

A solid store lamb trade was also seen at Kilkenny Mart on Monday. Prices ranged from €2.45/kg up to €3.00/kg.

Sample store lamb prices:

15 at 39kg sold for €105/head or €2.70/kg;

Five at 37kg sold for €103/head or €2.78/kg;

12 at 35kg sold for €87/head or €2.49/kg;

20 at 34kg sold for €102/head or €3.00/kg;

10 at 30kg sold for €90/head or €3.00/kg.

Heavy cull ewes continue to be met with a strong trade, with prices on Monday topping €214/head for heavy ewes. Feeding ewes sold back to €56/head.

Lastly, George said despite prices reaching a high of €270/head, many hoggets did not reach sellers’ expectations.

The general run of prices for hogget ewes ranged from €150/head up to €270/head.

While ewe lambs sold from €110/head up to €145/head.