This year Valtra marks five years of using Neste fuel, a drop-in substitute for fossil diesel that the Finnish refining company is promoting throughout Europe.

The Nordic tractor brand uses Neste MY Renewable Diesel for all of its tractor testing, and first fills every tractor’s fuel tanks with the renewable diesel before it leaves the Suolahti factory in Finland.

Fossil fuel spared

Over those five years, the company estimates that it has used around four million litres of renewable fuel, and should such fuel be used throughout the tractor’s life, then its carbon footprint will be reduced by at least 90%.

Heidi Peltonen, of Neste said: “Valtra was among the first companies that showed leadership in their industry and decided to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions with Neste MY Renewable Diesel.

“We are extremely happy to see the reduced climate impact that our partnership has created and are looking forward to continuing the collaboration in the future.”

The renewable, or synthetic diesel produced by Neste is made from 100% waste and residues, mainly from food processors, and it already provides 20% of Finland’s diesel requirements with outlets in other European locations.

Beyond Neste fuel

Valtra’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint extends further than the use of Neste fuels. It has introduced many other innovations and strategies in recent years.

The company notes that since 2022, its Suolahti factory has operated using 100% renewable energy. The range of renewable sources includes wind, water, biomass and solar panels on the roof of the factory.

Valtra tractors coming off the production line at Suolahti in Finland

Careful energy management has also seen the factory reduce its energy consumption by 12.5% in recent years.

As well as looking to its own operations, Valtra works with its partners and customers to help them reduce their environmental impact. Through these efforts, Valtra has reduced its inbound emissions by 17% since 2018.

The company believes that the technology it has developed for its tractors enables farmers to reduce costs through more efficient use of inputs including fuel, through monitoring of its usage in real time.