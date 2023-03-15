Irish MEP Chris MacManus has invited stakeholders from Ireland to make submissions on the new EU Protein Strategy.

The new strategy is set to be debated by members of the European Parliament’s Agriculture and Rural Development Committee (AGRI).

The EU produces 77% of protein used for feed. However, there is a deficit in protein-rich plants, meaning that only 29 % of the high-protein feed needed to balance livestock feed rations originates from the EU.

The Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have sharpened the EU’s focus on its need to diversify its food supply chains.

Demand for protein is expected to continuously grow both globally and within the EU.

EU Protein Strategy

The draft strategy outlines that proteins are essential for balanced and healthy diets, human nutrition and animal feed.

The processing of protein crops and grasslands into high-level protein meal generates by-products that can contribute to the circular economy and be used for human consumption, renewable energy, fertiliser, animal feed or the production of green chemicals.

The EU said that plant proteins also contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The EU Protein Strategy is based on the following five pillars:

A vision for increased EU protein production;

Better conditions for protein production in the EU;

Developing plant-based and alternative protein for food and feed;

A holistic approach that includes the whole food value chain;

Concrete policy actions

The document states that farmers should be central to the new EU strategy. It said that good plant materials are needed to increase production which may also require new management practices and co-operation between farmers.

It is noted that protein production in the EU will not increase if there is no market-driven demand for it. This will mean that gaps in the supply chain between farmers, processors and retailers must be addressed.

A series of suggested policy actions are outlined in the draft strategy, including legislative measures to improve and speed up the feed additive authorisation process.

The document calls for a clear research and development strategy to promote the market uptake of plant-based proteins for food and feed in the EU.

There is also a suggestion that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) could provide incentives for growing protein-rich crops, grassland and legumes.

MEP Chris MacManus

Chris McManus, Sinn Féin MEP for the Midlands Northwest, encouraged Irish stakeholders to submit their input and feedback on the new strategy.

“With the recent publication of the EU’s new protein strategy, and as the only Irish MEP on the AGRI committee with direct involvement in shaping the strategy at this early stage, I am putting out a call to Irish stakeholders to send their submissions to my office.”

“Given the huge importance of the Irish agri-food sector for the Irish economy and rural Ireland, it is vital that the interests and potential of our family farmers is reflected in this strategy.

“I am also meeting Emma Wiesner MEP, the legislative co-ordinator of this strategy, this week to express the Irish position.

“The many strands of the Irish agri sector, from tillage to livestock, whether its diary or meat, all have a valuable role to play in any EU or national protein strategy,” he said.

Submissions can be emailed to [email protected] by midday on March 28, 2023.