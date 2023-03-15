The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Wednesday, March 15) announced that the online system for transferring payment entitlements is now open.

The department is also now accepting applications to the National Reserve (young farmer and new entrant) and Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (CISYF).

The schemes form part of Ireland’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan.

DAFM

Last month, the department opened the online systems for the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and other area-based schemes

Advertisement

The closing date for transfers of Payment Entitlements, applications to the National Reserve, CISYF and BISS applications, will be midnight on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The department said that payments for CISYF and other schemes are expected to commence in December 2023.

Farmers must apply for all area-based payments and transfers of entitlements using the department’s online facility (agfood.ie).

Alternatively, farmers can contact a Farm Advisory System (FAS) approved advisor to make the application on their behalf.

Advertisement

The department will contact all farmers over the coming weeks in relation to the value of their payment entitlements.

This information is already available for farmers in their AgFood account.

If farmers want to contact the department in relation to their online application they can do so by using the following phone numbers:

For queries on registering for www.agfood.ie, including lost passwords, call; 049 436 8288;

For queries on completing the BISS and other area-based schemes application once registered on www.agfood.ie, or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions call; 057 867 4422.

The department is also planning to run a series of in-person information sessions and farmer clinics throughout the country from the end of March to mid-May. Details of the events will be advertised shortly.