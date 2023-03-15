Waterford Ross Mart held its weekly calf sale on Saturday (March 11) with 820 calves on offer at the New Ross-based mart.
The calf trade towards the tail end of last week was hampered by the loss of the calf exports, with livestock not taken due to the weather at sea.
This was the first time in 2023 that sailings had been hampered with and this lack of outlet for calves appears to have weakened the trade somewhat.
Speaking to Agriland, Richard Kirwan, manager at Waterford Ross Mart, said there was actually a slight improvement in the trade compared to the previous week.
“There was a very strong demand for shipping calves,” he said
Calves at Waterford Ross Mart
The Friesian bull calves on offer at Waterford Ross on Saturday made from €20 to a top price of €200.
The shipping-type Friesian bulls sold from €20-70, with the stronger-type Friesian bulls selling from €80 to a top price of €200.
Some sample prices can be found in the gallery below:
With the Hereford and Angus calves on offer at Saturday’s sale, the bull calves sold from €100 to a top price of €380.
Some sample prices can be found in the gallery below:
The Hereford and Angus heifers on offer at the sale ranged from €50-270.
Some sample prices from the Hereford and Angus heifer calves can be found in the gallery below:
Looking at the Continental-type calves, starting with the bull calves, they sold from €130 to a top call of €400.
Some sample prices of the Continental bulls can be found in the gallery below:
Lastly, prices for the Continental heifers at the sale ranged from €100 to a top call of €365.
Some sample prices of the Continental heifers can be found in the gallery below: