A Tuam-based manufacturer of natural animal healthcare products has been announced as this year’s winner of the Co. Galway Enterprise Award for 2023.

Galway Homeopathics Manufacturing Ltd. trading as GH Agri took the top prize at the county final and will now represent Local Enterprise Office (LEO) Galway at the 23rd National Enterprise Awards at the Round Room in Dublin on June 1.

GH Agri was established in 1989, and provides immunisation programmes for the prevention and treatment of a range of on-farm diseases.

GH Agri products are manufactured at its own facility in Tuam. The company is licensed to manufacture, wholesale and retail in Ireland and the UK by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Veterinary Medicines Directorate in the UK.

National enterprise award

GH Agri will now be competing against 30 other finalists from every local authority area for a share of the €35,000 prize fund as national judging gets underway in May.

Categories this year include ‘Best Export Business, ‘Best Start-Up’ and ‘Innovation,’ along with ‘One to Watch’ and a ‘Sustainability/Green’ award, in addition to eight regional awards.

The Co. Galway Enterprise Awards took place as part of a Local Enterprise Week programme of events. There were over 300 physical events which took place across the country, run by the 31 LEOs over the past week.

Valerie Kelly, head of enterprise at LEO Galway said: “GH Agri first came to us in 2020, and after receiving mentoring supports, they went on to secure financial grant aid for business expansion and R&D [research and development] innovation through the LEO, as well as a Trading Online Voucher to help them develop their online presence.

“GH Agri’s story is the perfect example of how a local business can scale and grow with the right supports – and we are very proud to have them represent LEO Galway at this year’s National Enterprise Awards.”

Award categories

The 2023 National Enterprise Awards take place on Thursday, June 1, at the Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin and are organised by the Local Enterprise Offices (LEOs):