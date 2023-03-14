Tirlán has confirmed the payment of €5.4 million to over 4,500 shareholders as part of its 2022 trading bonus scheme.

A further €1.2 million will be paid to eligible members in the coming months, the co-operative said.

The board of Tirlán has also approved that members will have the opportunity to participate in a 2023 trading bonus scheme.

A bonus of 0.25c/L will be paid on all milk from suppliers that spend 8c/L or more with the co-op in 2023.

For grain-growing members, a trading bonus of up to €10/t of grain supplied is again available for the 2023 harvest.

John Murphy, Tirlán board chairperson, said: “Tirlán continues to deliver strongly for its co-op members. The 2023 trading bonus is a continuation of the very successful trading bonus scheme that has operated since 2018.”

He added: “The trading bonus rewards our members for trading with the co-op. As a 100% farmer-owned co-op, it is more important than ever that we support our own business.

“I would again like to thank all members for their continued support of the Tirlán business and all of its brands and subsidiaries during 2022 and we look forward to another successful year.

“Our focus is on paying the best possible milk and grain prices to our members. The board also believes that it is important to reward members who trade with the co-op,” Murphy commented.

“By purchasing high-quality inputs from our own co-op, we make our business stronger for all our members,” he said.

Tirlán trading bonus scheme 2023

The trading bonus scheme rewards farmer members of the co-op for purchases made from Tirlán and its subsidiaries.

For grain growers, the terms of the scheme are unchanged from the 2022 scheme.

The 0.25c/L bonus for milk suppliers who purchase 8c/L worth of goods from Tirlán will be worth around €1,375 for the year for an average milk supplier (average supply being 550,000L per supplier).

For grain suppliers, there are three rates of bonus:

€60/t or more trade with Tirlán – €10/t trading bonus;

€50-60/t trade with Tirlán – €7.50/t trading bonus;

€40-50/t trade with Tirlán – €5/t trading bonus.

Feed bonus

Beef, sheep and pig farmer customers of the co-op that are co-op members will also qualify for a feed bonus on their tonnes purchased this year.