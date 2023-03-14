Met Éireann has today (Tuesday, March 14) issued two Status Yellow weather warnings for snow, ice and rain for tonight and tomorrow.

The Status Yellow snow/ice warning for counties Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; Monaghan; and Sligo will come into force from 6:00p.m today and will remain in place until midday on Wednesday.

The national forecaster has said that temperatures will drop below freezing overnight and falls of snow and sleet could lead to some accumulations on Wednesday morning.

This will result in icy stretches on roads and footpaths and hazardous travelling conditions.

Advertisement

A second Status Yellow weather warning for rainfall in counties Cork; Kerry and Waterford will be valid from 4:00p.m on Wednesday until 6:00a.m on Thursday.

There is a risk of localised flooding which will make road conditions difficult.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Northern Ireland from 2:00p.m on Wednesday until 10:00a.m on Thursday.

Met Éireann

The forecast for this afternoon is for sunny spells and wintry showers, along with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm in some areas. Some snow is possible in Ulster and the north midlands.

Advertisement

Daytime temperatures will reach 5° to 9° but it will feel cooler due to the gusty northwest winds, which will ease later.

Tonight will be cold as the mercury is expected to drop to between -3° and 1°, it be coldest in Ulster.

Patches of frost and ice will form in the calm conditions under clear skies. As the night progresses rain will arrive along the southwest and west coasts.

Wednesday will be a cloudy and wet day across the country. The fresh south to southeasterly winds will back southerly and highest temperatures will reach just 2° to 5° in the north and 7° to 11° elsewhere.