The Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has hit out at those calling for radical action to discourage wildfires and insisted that farmers must not become “collateral damage” and lose out to illegal fires.

Recent fires across counties Cork and Kerry have caused enormous damage and cost for farmers in terms of fencing, loss of grazing and other related issues, INHFA president Vincent Roddy said.

These fires have led to a high level of stress for farmers in addition to calls from well-meaning environmentalists to target payments under the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), he said.

Roddy described such calls as “unacceptable” and said that farm payments have previously been impacted by illegal fires, where it was proven that farmers had nothing to do with the fire.

“This was clearly illustrated in Mayo where a recreational fisherman accidentally lit a mountain and admitted such in court. An accident, that was also accepted by the judge but, unfortunately, the landowners on that mountain lost their payments.

“It is vital that everyone thinks before they speak and not to fall into the trap of sensationalising events and blaming farmers for the actions of others,” the INHFA president said.

Instead, Roddy said everyone should work together to ensure the proper management of the land and to promote sustainable farming practices.

Illegal burning

While illegal burning of land is not condoned by the INHFA, the president said it is vital to call out the ongoing “demonisation” of genuine farmers who have nothing to do with these fires.

However, Roddy stressed that the indiscriminate burning of land, which is illegal, must be distinguished from controlled burning which is a recognised legitimate agricultural practice.

Controlled burning can only occur between September 1, and February 28, and involves clear guidelines with notification of the local authority, fire brigade and the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), he added.

Farmers are the stewards of the land and the environment, and have been managing the land for generations and have a deep understanding of the ecological systems at work, Roddy said.

“It is unfair and unjust to blame them for the actions of others. We need to work together to promote responsible land management and support our farmers,” he added.