€3.1 million in investment aid under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) has been announced for the seed potato and chipping potato sector.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue announced the opening of the 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid for the sectors today (Tuesday, March 14).

While the seed potato sector has received aid from schemes of this type in the past, this new scheme has been extended in 2023 to include growers of Irish chipping potatoes.

According to the minister, this 2023 scheme will assist in the development of capacity within the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors and will aid improvements in the production, storage and marketing infrastructure of seed and chipping potatoes.

The scheme will provide grant assistance to producers towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities.

Minister McConalogue confirmed that the aid will be funded through Ireland’s €1 billion allocation from the BAR.

The minister commented: “I am delighted to announce the opening of this scheme. The scheme is in recognition of the challenges faced by the Irish potato sector following the UK’s decision to leave the EU.

“The expansion of the scheme to include Irish chipping potato growers will help to secure and futureproof the potato industry and again demonstrates my commitment to the ongoing development of this important industry.

“This scheme will enable these specialised growers to develop capacity and ensure a renewed focus on the local supply model,” he added.

Around 4,000t of seed potato previously supplied by Britain, as of January 1, 2021, can no longer be imported into Ireland. In addition, Ireland imports around 64,000t of potatoes from the UK.

Most of these fresh potato imports are used by Irish chip-shop owners.

Commenting on the new scheme, Minister of State for land use and biodiversity, Pippa Hackett said: “The horticulture sector is a critical component of our agricultural sector, and I am delighted that this 2023 Scheme of Investment Aid will facilitate the expansion of the Irish seed and chipping potato sectors.

“The funding provided by this scheme will be of great benefit to those growers in the seed and chipping sectors and will assist them in developing their capacity ensuring a consistent supply if Irish potatoes and displacements of imports,” she added.